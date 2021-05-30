DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the April 29th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.7 days.

Shares of DDCCF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318. DIC Asset has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

