Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $40.33 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,013 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $40,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.92.

NYSE HUBS opened at $504.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.87 and a fifty-two week high of $574.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of -252.19 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $514.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.61.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,468,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $292,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,040,800.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,806 shares of company stock worth $22,726,953. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

