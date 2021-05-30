Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $41.19 Million Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,931 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.38% of Hillenbrand worth $41,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HI. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $45.60 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.28.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $722.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 26.96%.

HI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

