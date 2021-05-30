Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $41.96 Million Stock Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,176,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,924 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.74% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $41,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BSIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of BSIG opened at $22.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $24.01.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 47.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.29%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.