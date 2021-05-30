Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $42,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of W. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.52.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Andrew Kumin bought 48,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $283.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,608,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,306,773.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,765 shares of company stock worth $7,745,026 over the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $306.54 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.62 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $309.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.63. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 3.14.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

