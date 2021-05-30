Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 13,897 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,897 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.15% of Middlesex Water worth $39,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Middlesex Water by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Middlesex Water by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Middlesex Water by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MSEX. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of MSEX opened at $85.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $87.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.53 and a 200 day moving average of $76.12.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

