Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Position Boosted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 2,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $917,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter.

JNUG opened at $113.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.53. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $72.35 and a twelve month high of $191.17.

