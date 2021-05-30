Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,394,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $17,545,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $11,606,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $13,099,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 807,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $3,260,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 327,489 shares in the company, valued at $29,660,678.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock worth $147,529,685. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BX stock opened at $92.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $93.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

