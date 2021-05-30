Diversified Trust Co Has $471,000 Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ArcBest by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,368,000 after buying an additional 183,386 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ArcBest by 527.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 661,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after buying an additional 555,764 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth $632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,711,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in ArcBest by 106.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 499,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,175,000 after buying an additional 257,253 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.92.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $77.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.64. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.84.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

In related news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $600,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,840 shares of company stock valued at $8,225,874 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

