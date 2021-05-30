Diversified Trust Co Increases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in Eaton by 0.4% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Eaton by 3.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Eaton by 1.9% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN opened at $145.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.82. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $149.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,884 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,243. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

