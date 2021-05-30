Diversified Trust Co Invests $421,000 in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

NWSA opened at $26.99 on Friday. News Co. has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average is $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of -299.86 and a beta of 1.57.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NWSA shares. Morgan Stanley raised News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

