Diversified Trust Co Takes $515,000 Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $17.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. Analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

In related news, CFO Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $1,553,013.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,569.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $1,081,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,591,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,364,553 shares of company stock worth $23,562,754. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

PRMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

