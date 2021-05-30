Diversified Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $373,476,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $276,217,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,801,000 after buying an additional 1,643,533 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,321,000 after buying an additional 1,302,663 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,403,137,000 after buying an additional 980,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $126.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.91. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.75 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The company has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDNS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 33,278 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $4,891,866.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 237,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,976,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,361,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,009,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 420,902 shares of company stock worth $56,863,950. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

