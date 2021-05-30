Doctors Coin (DRS) Price Up 8% This Week

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $132.61 million and $241,903.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00069806 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000748 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000402 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000092 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.