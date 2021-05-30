DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of DocuSign worth $43,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,116.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,460. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOCU. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.64.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $201.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of -155.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.90 and a 12 month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 16.74%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

