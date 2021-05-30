Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $250.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.13.

Dollar General stock opened at $202.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.07 and a 200-day moving average of $205.59. Dollar General has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 37.64%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,173,000 after purchasing an additional 113,932 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,897,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Dollar General by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,160,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,035,000 after acquiring an additional 67,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

