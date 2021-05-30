Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.49 and last traded at $8.56. 209,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,642,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 37.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLPN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

