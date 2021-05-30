Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Increases Stock Position in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,022,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,470 shares during the period. CorePoint Lodging comprises approximately 1.8% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 8.58% of CorePoint Lodging worth $45,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE CPLG opened at $10.49 on Friday. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $613.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

