Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Lowers Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. decreased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,061,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,136,069 shares during the quarter. JetBlue Airways makes up approximately 5.6% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $143,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $7,916,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $501,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $996,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,332,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU opened at $20.10 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The company had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $200,274.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,401 shares of company stock valued at $685,265 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

