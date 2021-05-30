Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 117,700 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 79.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 117,700 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,440,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,084,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,052 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,774,007 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 368,397 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1,011.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,724,888 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,745 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,376,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HBM shares. Bank of America upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.60 to $12.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

HBM stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,668,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,025. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.42. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.