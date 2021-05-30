Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 20,128 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 838,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,128 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 2.4% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $61,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after buying an additional 5,512,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 469.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,703 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE C opened at $78.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

