Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 43,399 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lowered its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,399 shares during the quarter. M/I Homes accounts for about 2.5% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 3.66% of M/I Homes worth $63,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in M/I Homes by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,537,000 after buying an additional 354,519 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after purchasing an additional 37,488 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $70.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.12. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.37 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average of $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $828.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

In other M/I Homes news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $277,763.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at $270,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $248,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,905. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

