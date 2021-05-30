Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 602,043 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. cut its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 602,043 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 5.04% of Beazer Homes USA worth $32,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 32,272 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 259,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 153,348 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 55,866 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $199,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,011 shares of company stock valued at $505,764. Insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 11.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a market cap of $745.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.13. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $549.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.80 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

