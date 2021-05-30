DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBL. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,935,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,216,000 after purchasing an additional 139,530 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,456,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 147,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 64,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 38,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. boosted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 276,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 31,036 shares in the last quarter.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE DBL opened at $19.61 on Friday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.