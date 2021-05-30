DoYourTip (DYT) One Day Volume Hits $15,759.00

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. DoYourTip has a market cap of $517,565.63 and approximately $15,759.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000995 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DoYourTip alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00111751 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002388 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $253.21 or 0.00705769 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000064 BTC.

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DoYourTip (CRYPTO:DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DoYourTip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DoYourTip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.