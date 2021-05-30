DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells $2,491,459.00 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,491,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,582,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DKNG opened at $49.95 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.39.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

