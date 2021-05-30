DragonVein (DVC) Price Down 11.6% This Week

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $7.52 million and $2.25 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,323.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $656.92 or 0.01859736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.00464591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00059432 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001453 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.