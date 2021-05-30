Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.72

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.72 and traded as high as C$21.75. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$21.69, with a volume of 179,475 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.50.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$21.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.72.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

