Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $18 million-$18 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.50 million.

OTCMKTS:DUOT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. 25,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,669. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74. Duos Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duos Technologies Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) by 5,100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Duos Technologies Group were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

