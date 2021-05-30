Dycom Industries, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.66 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.15.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DY. TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $74.92 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $101.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dycom Industries by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

