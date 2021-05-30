eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 367.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,737 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 39,101 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $60.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.