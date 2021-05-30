Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) & Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Critical Analysis

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) and Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $3.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Edenred pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%.

0.0% of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Edenred shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and Edenred’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. $2.15 billion 2.09 $113.38 million N/A N/A Edenred $1.67 billion 8.14 $271.87 million N/A N/A

Edenred has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd..

Volatility & Risk

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edenred has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and Edenred’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 5.31% 5.32% 3.29% Edenred N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and Edenred, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 0 1 1 0 2.50 Edenred 0 3 5 0 2.63

Summary

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. beats Edenred on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc. The company's System Equipment segment provides handheld terminals, electronic cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, etc. Its Others segment offers formed parts, molds, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA. The company also provides complementary solutions comprising corporate payment solutions that enhance the management of inter-company cash flows made through checks or transfers; PrePay solutions; incentives and rewards programs, including Ticket Compliments and Ticket KadÃ©os; and public social programs. Its solutions are used in various areas, such as meals, food, fuel, business travel, childcare, shopping, transportation, agriculture, education, healthcare, training, and human services. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

