Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (LON:EDIN) Raises Dividend to GBX 10.65 Per Share

Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (LON:EDIN) announced a dividend on Friday, May 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.65 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Edinburgh Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:EDIN opened at GBX 635 ($8.30) on Friday. Edinburgh Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 430.17 ($5.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 642 ($8.39). The company has a quick ratio of 25.75, a current ratio of 26.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 626.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 571.08. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -3.51.

In other Edinburgh Investment Trust news, insider Elisabeth Stheeman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.75) per share, with a total value of £11,860 ($15,495.17).

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to invest primarily in the United Kingdom securities with the long-term objective of achieving an increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index and growth in dividends per share in excess of the rate of the United Kingdom inflation.

