EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX) Trading 0.1% Higher

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 2,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 44,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDTX. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $123,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

