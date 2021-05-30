Electric Power Development Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Electric Power Development Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 220,900 shares, a growth of 95.5% from the April 29th total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.1 days.

Shares of EPWDF stock remained flat at $$15.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26. Electric Power Development has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $18.21.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Electric Power Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale supply of hydroelectric and thermal power in Japan. It also generates and transmits electricity. The company owns and operates thermal power generation facilities with a total capacity of 8,849 MW; 60 hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 8,571 MW; 21 wind power facilities with a total capacity of 429 MW; and approximately 2,400 kilometers of power transmission lines, and 9 substations and converter stations.

