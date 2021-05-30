Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Short Interest Update

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 718,700 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the April 29th total of 441,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 521,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ELVT stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. Elevate Credit has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 34.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevate Credit will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other Elevate Credit news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 40,400 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $179,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 19,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $89,689.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,160,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,281,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,772,117. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Elevate Credit by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. 36.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

