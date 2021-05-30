eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells $39,858.56 in Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 16,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $39,858.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,187,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,051.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd Ginola also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eMagin alerts:

On Monday, May 24th, Ltd Ginola sold 14,724 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $36,073.80.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ltd Ginola sold 40,798 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $99,547.12.

On Friday, April 23rd, Ltd Ginola sold 72,527 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $195,822.90.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ltd Ginola sold 66,745 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $171,534.65.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Ltd Ginola sold 1,807 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total value of $6,035.38.

NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. eMagin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.14 million, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 59.24%. The business had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that eMagin Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in eMagin by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of eMagin by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in eMagin during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in eMagin by 11.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.