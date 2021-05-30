Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Endava worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Endava in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Endava during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,197,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Endava by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Endava by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Endava alerts:

NYSE DAVA opened at $102.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.22. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $105.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.85, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.