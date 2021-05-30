Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Tops $1.64 on Major Exchanges

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $1.37 billion and approximately $468.51 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be bought for about $1.64 or 0.00004588 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 82.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00079363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00018560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.51 or 0.00918345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,277.44 or 0.09161967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00089466 BTC.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,331,121 coins. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.