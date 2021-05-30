EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Short Interest Update

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,670,000 shares, a growth of 73.0% from the April 29th total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENLC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,636,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 3.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $5.14.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 152.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

