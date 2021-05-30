Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,187 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUEM. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 81,478 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

BATS NUEM opened at $36.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.81. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $31.87.

