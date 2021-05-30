Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5 Million Stock Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 190,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 123,767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA NYF opened at $58.35 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $58.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.07.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

