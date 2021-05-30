Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 28,148 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,148 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 998,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 689,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after acquiring an additional 232,520 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

DOC stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

