Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Balchem worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $830,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $702,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $131.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.58. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $86.81 and a 52 week high of $134.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.23.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.59 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

BCPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens raised Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

