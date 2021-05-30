Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 42.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,294 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $862,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Baidu stock opened at $196.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.33.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

