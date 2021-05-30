EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Stock Rating Lowered by Industrial Alliance Securities

EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) was downgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded EnWave from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get EnWave alerts:

NWVCF opened at $0.99 on Friday. EnWave has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.