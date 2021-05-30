EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Position Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 102.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,792 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of EQT by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 13,931 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of EQT by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 359,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 25,531 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 2,048.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

NYSE:EQT opened at $20.88 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $23.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.