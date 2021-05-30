Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ERRPF shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Ero Copper from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ero Copper from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERRPF opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 91.32% and a net margin of 35.94%.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.