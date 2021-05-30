ESBC Hits Market Cap of $443,444.18 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 29th. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ESBC has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. ESBC has a total market cap of $443,444.18 and approximately $29,730.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 28,114,820 coins and its circulating supply is 27,835,486 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

