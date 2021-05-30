ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,642 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MJ. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 768.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 1,343.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter.

MJ stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $34.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.66.

